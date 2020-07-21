Video shows suspects in SW Philadelphia laundromat killing

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia have released surveillance video of three suspects wanted in connection with the killing of a man at laundromat.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. last Thursday, July 16, at a laundromat in Southwest Philadelphia.

The men are seen running into the business on the 1000 block of South 49th Street, with guns in hand.

Police said the 28-year-old man victim was shot several times. No further details have been released on the victim.

The first suspect is described as a Black male, stocky, muscular built, wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt with red Nike "swoosh" logo on his chest, black and white athletic shoes, a pair of orange gloves and a black / dark mask.

The second suspect is described as a Black male, thin, dark baseball hat under a black hooded sweatshirt with no markings, black cargo pants with distinctive tassels hanging from the from waistband area, black shoes, one orange glove (right hand) and a blue medical mask.

The third suspect is described as a Black male, medium built, wearing a dark baseball hat with markings on the front and left side, a black hooded sweatshirt with white Nike "swoosh" logo on left chest area, black pants, white athletic type shoes, one orange glove (left hand) and a blue medical mask.

Police said the suspects fled in a silver newer Hyundai Tucson with a possible a temporary license plate.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information should call police at 215-686-3334/3335.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
southwest philadelphiadeadly shootinghomicideshootinglaundromat
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Crews respond to building collapse in South Philadelphia
Suspect in shooting of judge's family possibly linked to Calif. death
Pregnant woman hit by teens racing on Broad Street: Police
NJ places Delaware back on quarantine list; 31 states total
'Exeter Sully:' Young pilot called hero for emergency landing on Route 422
6abc's End Racism Now Resource Page
Gabe Kapler, Giants players kneel during anthem
Show More
Citizens Bank Park hosting drive-in concerts: AJR, DJ Jazzy Jeff
Winning Delaware lottery ticket worth $93K set to expire
AccuWeather: Heat wave continues today, oppressive Wednesday
1 dead after fiery crash on I-95 southbound in Philadelphia
Babysitter charged with murder in death of 2-year-old
More TOP STORIES News