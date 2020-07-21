Video shows suspects in SW Philadelphia laundromat killing

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia have released surveillance video of three suspects wanted in connection with the killing of a man at laundromat.It happened around 6:30 p.m. last Thursday, July 16, at a laundromat in Southwest Philadelphia.The men are seen running into the business on the 1000 block of South 49th Street, with guns in hand.Police said the 28-year-old man victim was shot several times. No further details have been released on the victim.The first suspect is described as a Black male, stocky, muscular built, wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt with red Nike "swoosh" logo on his chest, black and white athletic shoes, a pair of orange gloves and a black / dark mask.The second suspect is described as a Black male, thin, dark baseball hat under a black hooded sweatshirt with no markings, black cargo pants with distinctive tassels hanging from the from waistband area, black shoes, one orange glove (right hand) and a blue medical mask.The third suspect is described as a Black male, medium built, wearing a dark baseball hat with markings on the front and left side, a black hooded sweatshirt with white Nike "swoosh" logo on left chest area, black pants, white athletic type shoes, one orange glove (left hand) and a blue medical mask.Police said the suspects fled in a silver newer Hyundai Tucson with a possible a temporary license plate.A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information should call police at 215-686-3334/3335.