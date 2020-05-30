Who killed Kahlil Goldman?

By Heather Grubola
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A grieving mother hopes that after six years her son's killer can finally be brought to justice.

"My son was always outgoing, free spirit, and all-around athlete. He was a good dad he was a good son to me," said Donna Matthews.

Matthews said that her free-spirited son, Kahlil Goldman's life was cut short on February 27, 2014.

"A childhood friend of mine works for the 35th district. She called me on the phone and she said Donna does Kahlil have your name on his arm and I said yes and by the sound of her voice she said he's been shot. I knew my son was dead," Matthews said.

The 24-year-old was found along the 4900 block of Pulaski Avenue in Philadelphia's Germantown section just before 6 p.m. He was shot multiple times and pronounced dead at the hospital.

The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible. All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.

"It could be your child next or your loved one. And when they took my son they destroyed my whole family. They didn't just take his life they took a lot of our lives. Our family has not been the same," Matthews said.
