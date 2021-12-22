Philadelphia police officer shot while responding to robbery call: Sources

Huge police presence outside Temple ER. 6 yr veteran shot at 1400 Lehigh, sources say suspect also shot. The officer is alert and talking. .7 miles away another officer was hurt but it’s not clear yet if that officer was responding to the officer shot scene. https://t.co/o7ZpjXIq0Y pic.twitter.com/l2ifrhzF1b — Annie McCormick (@6abcAnnie) December 22, 2021

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia police officer was rushed to the hospital after being shot on Tuesday night.It happened around 10 p.m. on the 1400 block of North Leithgow Street in the city's Kensington section.Sources tell Action News the officer was shot in the shoulder while responding to a robbery call.The officer, identified as a six-year veteran of the force, was taken to Temple University Hospital and placed in stable condition.Action News has learned that a suspect was also shot during the incident. It's still unclear if the suspect was shot by the officer or if the injury was self-inflicted.Further details surrounding the shooting on the suspect's condition have not been released.A second police officer responding to the shooting scene suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a crash near 10th and Oxford streets.