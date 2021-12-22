police officer shot

Philadelphia police officer shot while responding to robbery call: Sources

Sources tell Action News the officer was shot in the shoulder while responding to a robbery call.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Philly police officer shot while responding to robbery call: Sources

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia police officer was rushed to the hospital after being shot on Tuesday night.

It happened around 10 p.m. on the 1400 block of North Leithgow Street in the city's Kensington section.

Sources tell Action News the officer was shot in the shoulder while responding to a robbery call.



The officer, identified as a six-year veteran of the force, was taken to Temple University Hospital and placed in stable condition.

Action News has learned that a suspect was also shot during the incident. It's still unclear if the suspect was shot by the officer or if the injury was self-inflicted.

Further details surrounding the shooting on the suspect's condition have not been released.

A second police officer responding to the shooting scene suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a crash near 10th and Oxford streets.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiapolice officer shotphiladelphia police
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POLICE OFFICER SHOT
Off-duty Philly officer shot during altercation with another vehicle
Officer shot during attack with armed suspect released from hospital
Philly officers who fatally shot hammer-wielding suspect identified
Police ID suspect killed after attacking officer
TOP STORIES
Eagles defeat Washington 27-17 | Watch the Live Postgame Show
Girl, 10, dies after participating in dangerous social media trend
Remains ID'd as missing woman last seen in Bucks County in 1992
Brawl breaks out inside Miami airport; 2 charged
Several school districts report sharp increase in new COVID cases
Philly, New Jersey giving out free COVID tests ahead of Christmas
Furry porch pirate caught on video stealing candy in Ocean City
Show More
Biden announces plan to mail 500M free rapid tests to Americans
Local Red Cross volunteers to help tornado victims through holidays
Arrest made in murder of Delco smoke shop employee
Eagles fans tailgate for unconventional Tuesday night game
Flyers game postponed due to COVID; Eagles set to play tonight
More TOP STORIES News