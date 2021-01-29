Elderly cancer-stricken woman preyed on my three brazen carjackers

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10104335" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Investigators say carjackings have been skyrocketing, and the suspects committing these crimes have become more fearless.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As carjackings skyrocket in the Philadelphia area, one of the city's latest victims in a cancer-stricken woman preyed on my three brazen suspects.Angela Palumbo says her mother, 78-year-old Angelina Bellisma, was parking the car around the corner from their home on Bancroft Street and Oregon Avenue after unloading groceries when she was attacked in broad daylight."I hear a scream, 'Help me, help me!" recalls Palumbo as her mother was maced, punched and robbed."When I saw my mother in a ball crying with her face full of pepper spray, I lost it," said Palumbo.Minutes before the attack, her camera shows Palumbo, and her mother unloading groceries from the car. As they're doing this, three women slowly walk into frame, past the driver side doors."I think they might have seen an opportunity, but then I came out so that opportunity went away with that," she said.Based on their clothing, Palumbo believe those women are the same suspects who targeted her mother, asking for a ride."We have seen an uptick, which is odd to see so many carjackings occurring," said Capt. James Kearney of South Detectives.Bellisma is among the 68 other victims invovled in carjackings since the beginning of the year. Last year, police reported a total of 410 incidents."It turns your stomach," said Kearney. "We work a little bit harder. I'll be honest with you. We work a little bit harder to find some justice.""They just need to be caught. They need to pay for what they did to her because she doesn't deserve this. She just got done cancer radiation. Five surgeries and now this," said Palumbo.