Police are searching the area for a silver Chrysler 300.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for a young child who was taken away in a stolen vehicle.

It happened around 6 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Belfield and Ogontz avenues in the city's Logan section.

Police say the suspect jumped into the car while the keys were still inside. A 2-year-old was also inside the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.