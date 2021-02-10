hometown hero

Philadelphia Sheriff Rochelle Bilal reflects on first year in historic position

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The coronavirus pandemic has uncovered hometown heroes from unexpected places.

"You can do this because I did," said Philadelphia Sheriff Rochelle Bilal, who made history in 2019 when she became the first woman and African-American woman ever elected in the office's 181-year history.

"I think my mother would smiling down on me right now because I'm a child that grew up in North Philadelphia," she said.

Her swearing-in, however, was followed by a tumultuous time for the city: the COVID-19 pandemic, skyrocketing homicide rates in the city, and what she described as problems left over from previous administrations, including 200 guns missing from the department.

"Like my mother said, they can bring her in at the worst of times but she can fix anything, it doesn't matter how it goes," said Bilal.

SEE ALSO: 'Crazy mess:' Philadelphia sheriff's office missing more than 200 guns
EMBED More News Videos

With more than 200 guns reportedly missing from the Philadelphia Sheriff's Department, the new sheriff in town is promising change and accountability.



After nearly three decades as a police officer, she saw an opportunity for change.

"To make sure that we break a glass shield in this institution so that we can set that standard for years to go," said Bilal.

She says the armory now has state-of-the-art security and her deputies have a new focus on community outreach. Through the pandemic, the office has given over more than 18,000 food boxes to communities in need.

"A lot of people never been in these lines. A lot of people never thought they'd have to ask or they'd have to go anywhere to feed their family because they're used to working," she said.

She says she wants the city to view the office as a resource rather than just officers in court.

"I guess that's the woman thing. When we get in there, we sort of show the heart of what we need to do," she said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyphiladelphiasocietyblack history monthfeel goodpolicehometown hero
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOMETOWN HERO
University of Pennsylvania doctor brings transparency to COVID vaccine for Black community
Rehab team helps Philly Pretzel Factory CEO walk again
President Biden's favorite market serves community through pandemic
Delco EMT is a hometown hero for her community, family
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Moderate snowfall expected in some areas overnight
Dems call Trump 'inciter in chief' of Capitol attack: LIVE
Councilmembers take issue with proposed Philly police contract
Philly mayor urged to use Linc as mass vaccination site
Troubleshooters prompt action against local contractor; he speaks out
Local leaders express support for Philly police commissioner
Newly-promoted 20/20 EP credits 6abc for fueling journalism passion
Show More
Tenants of Reading apartment forced to leave as borough prepares to condemn building
CDC study finds two masks are better than one vs. COVID-19
Oscars will be held at 'multiple locations' this year
Gov. Murphy in quarantine after family member tests positive for COVID-19
How did Carson Wentz, Eagles reach the brink of a trade
More TOP STORIES News