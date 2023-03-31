Youngest Black UPS franchise owner in Philly celebrates "legacy"

Jarret Janako will officially be the youngest Black UPS franchise owner in Philadelphia when the store at 1801 Fairmount Avenue opens on April 1.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A North Philadelphia actor and fitness trainer who moved to Los Angeles to chase his dream is making quite the homecoming.

In doing so, he's making history.

Jarret Janako Barnett is officially the youngest Black UPS franchise owner in Philadelphia. Saturday is the official grand opening of his store at 1801 Fairmount Avenue.

"Being a young African American owner in the city of Philadelphia means a lot," Barnett says. "I want to be able to invest as much money as I possibly can in the city and contribute to bettering our neighborhoods and gentrifying our neighborhoods. It's exciting."

The Temple University alumnus opened a gym in Los Angeles but almost lost it all during the pandemic.

With the savings he had left, he decided to come home and pursue another dream he's always had.

"I had always had an interest in shipping," he says, "so I configured my resources. I'm really, really proud of this neighborhood and I'm doing it here for a reason. My father passed away last year, and I'm opening a business in the neighborhood that he's from. That part alone means so much to me."

Barnett will celebrate that legacy at his grand opening ceremony Saturday with a DJ, prizes AND a job fair.

It all starts at 10 a.m. with local radio legend Miss Patty Jackson as the host.