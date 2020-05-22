Philadelphia developing modified summer camp plans

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia is developing plans for a modified summer day camp season if the city is allowed to reopen in time.
Mayor Jim Kenney announced Thursday Parks & Recreation and Department of Public Health officials are developing plans that would focus on providing safe, accessible places for children to play during weekdays.
Meanwhile, Parks & Recreation is also planning other opportunities for children if a camp season is not possible this year. City Swim for Life and theme camps will not operate this summer.
The city expects to have more information about summer camp programs coming up in June.
Philadelphia Parks & Recreation plans to hire 285 children and young adults this summer through the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry's State/Local Internship Program (SLIP), managed by Philadelphia Works and Philadelphia Youth Network (PYN). Older teens and young adults can learn about how to apply at phila.gov/programs/workready-at-parks-rec.
The city will also continue its grab-and-go meal sites throughout the summer.
Feeding Children
Mayor Jim Kenney is asking community leaders, faith-based organizations, and nonprofits to sign up to become a volunteer Playstreets Supervisor.
Parks & Recreation's Playstreets is a meal distribution program that provides meals to thousands of children each summer.
City officials say residents and organizations interested in applying to be a Parks & Recreation Playstreets Supervisor must live on a small, one-way street.
Volunteers must be available to close their street to through traffic each weekday from June 15 through August 25, and distribute grab-and-go meals to local kids at noon and 3 p.m. each afternoon.
Main thoroughfares, streets on bus routes, and streets with businesses, parking garages, or emergency services stations are not eligible.
This year, the Playstreets application has been modified to ensure residents can fulfill application criteria while practicing safe social distancing. The deadline to apply is Friday, June 5, and residents can learn more at phila.gov/programs/playstreets/.
Cases
The Philadelphia Department of Public Health announced 341 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.
This brings the number of confirmed cases to 20,700.
The department confirmed 13 additional deaths in Philadelphia. This brings the number of residents who have succumbed to the virus in Philadelphia to 1,165.
Of the 1,165 total deaths, 629 (54%) were long-term care facility residents.
The Department of Public Health reports 623 patients with COVID-19 are currently being treated in Philadelphia hospitals.
