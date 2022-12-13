Phillies serve holiday dinner at Philadelphia homeless shelter

Sixty-five of the team's front office volunteers prepared the meals with help from the GIANT Company and Liberty Coke.

The Phillies and the Phantic helped give back to those in need as part of a holiday tradition by serving meals to the homeless in Spring Garden.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Phillies and the Phanatic helped give back to those in need as part of their holiday tradition.

Members of the organization, past and present, served meals to the homeless Monday morning in Spring Garden.

The Phanatic dressed as "Phanta Claus," and the team members were his elves, spreading not only spread cheer but serving much-needed holiday meals to our neighbors in extreme need.

This has been a Phillies holiday tradition for 23 years: volunteering at Bethesda Project's Our Brother's Place, one of the largest homeless shelters in Philadelphia.

"They bring good cheer, good food and really help to brighten spirits around the holidays," says Tina Pagotto, the CEO of the Bethesda Project.

The shelter knows this has been a big year for the Phillies, so they appreciate their time more than ever.

"The holidays are very difficult for those experiencing homelessness," says Kharisma Goldston, director of Our Brother's Place Shelter. "To have the team come and give us a sense of normalcy is so nice. It's so nice to know that the Phillies are thinking of us during this difficult time."

More than 125 guests were served a home-cooked holiday dinner by the Phillies family.

Sixty-five of the team's front office volunteers prepared the meals with help from the GIANT Company and Liberty Coke.

The event is part of the Phillies Season of Giving, where they pay it forward with various charitable events.

"The reaction is wonderful," says David Buck, the Phillies Executive Vice President. "It makes you feel good. They're thanking us, and we want to thank them for allowing us to come in. A few people cried. It's really really heartwarming."

One resident said they look forward to this all year.

"A lot of us have been here for a while," says Billy McAllister. "We look forward to the end of the year, knowing that this is going to happen."

The Bethesda Project has been around since 1979.

They call it "a family to those who have none."

Click here to find out how you can help.