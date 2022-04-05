Manco & Manco and 'The Big Piece' among new offerings at Citizens Bank Park

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Opening Day for the Phillies is set for Friday at Citizens Bank Park. When fans file in for the big day, they will find all kinds of new food and shopping experiences.Two of the big new offerings include a very familiar Jersey Shore staple and some southern food from a Phillies favorite.If you guessed the first one, Manco & Manco Pizza is bringing its taste of Ocean City to "The Bank.""We're trying to outdo ourselves every year and we think we did," said Kevin Tedesco, the general manager of Citizens Bank Park."Manco & Manco Pizza was my favorite pizza growing up, and it's the same pizza," Tedesco says. "We've been playing with it the past few weeks. The ovens are in place."Look for plain, pepperoni and a series special near Ashburn Alley.Ryan Howard's Colbie's Southern Kissed Chicken is also another welcomed addition to the ballpark.You can find it right behind first base-- his home base for more than a decade with the Phillies.The "Big Piece" sandwich, a nod to his nickname, is the signature item.Howard said you can also expect to see him around the ballpark too."I'm definitely going to be up there," Howard says. "I want to show some face and be up there. I'm excited for the opportunity to be able to share it with the fans, and be able to have an impact on the fans in a different way in the ballpark this go around."Located throughout the ballpark, fans will find the new KYLR Rum."KLYR Rum is a unique, gluten-free distilled spirit with zero grams of sugar and zero grams of carbohydrates, and it's lower in calories than other, more sugary rums," according to the Phillies.The Phillies and Aramark have added even more new menu items to the ballpark's award-winning food lineup:: Features crisp tortilla chips loaded with shredded cheddar jack, American cheese sauce, scallions, thin-sliced chicken and your choice of PJ's famous sauces. Available at PJ Whelihan's stand in Ashburn Alley.: House-made sausage, pepper-shooter mayo and arugula. Available at Pass & Stow, Third Base Plaza.A special blend boardwalk burger topped with peanut butter, Jalapeno jelly, American Cheese and bacon on a brioche bun. Available at Boardwalk Eats, Section 142.: House-smoked brisket ends served on an Amoroso roll topped with smoked Gouda cheese sauce and caramelized onions. Available at Bull's BBQ, Left Field Plaza.Impossible meat topped with smoked gouda cheese sauce, tomato jam and crispy onions on an Amoroso roll. Available at the Garden Grill location, behind Section 125.Crisp tortilla chips topped with pickled red onions, jalapenos, cheese sauce, corn salsa and your choice of adobo chicken or Impossible meat. Available behind Section 139.As for Opening Day, fans will get a fleece headband.Dan Baker, the voice of the Phillies, is celebrating his 50th year. He will throw out the ceremonial first pitch.