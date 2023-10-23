Poles greased at Frankford and Cottman in Mayfair ahead of possible Phillies NLCS win

"Go Phillies, we're gonna climb the poles tonight baby," shouted one fan ahead of Game 6.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Could tonight be the night for the Phillies? If it is, Philadelphia is ready for a party.

At Frankford and Cottman avenues in Mayfair, it's an otherwise normal day, except for a crew using biodegradable grease to slather the light poles at the intersection famous for festive celebrations.

But, apparently, the slippery surface won't deter everyone.

If the Phillies clinch the NLCS and advance to the World Series, the city will be ready.

"It's been an electrifying postseason so far, and Philadelphia is united behind our beloved Phillies as they return home for Game 6," said Mayor Jim Kenney. "Philadelphia has some of the world's best fans and we encourage fans to cheer on safely and responsibly and wish the Phillies good luck as this exciting series continues."

Parking restrictions

Beginning Monday, residents and businesses may see "Temporary No Parking Signs" along the South Broad Street corridor, around City Hall, and along Frankford Avenue and Cottman Avenue.

Vehicles parked in these locations during posted hours may be relocated. If you believe your car has been relocated, call the police district of the area where your car was parked.

Possible road closures

At the conclusion of the upcoming NLCS game(s), temporary traffic closures may be put into place at the Sports Complex District and in the vicinity of City Hall between 13th and 15th streets and Race and Lombard streets.

Travel delays can be expected and motorists are advised to avoid the area by using alternate routes.

Drivers should follow all posted signs, detours and traffic control devices.

Public safety information

Based on prior experience in these situations, and to control the flow of crowds, the city has put up barricades at key locations for celebrations.

Leave no bags or items unattended. In an emergency or to report a suspicious person, activity or item (a backpack, a package, a container), notify a police officer immediately or call 911, officials said.