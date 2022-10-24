This adorable 4-year-old Phillies fan might know more than you!

Tiffany Tillberry says her daughter knows everything about the players, their positions and even their walkup music.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There's a 4-year-old girl in Prospect Park who just might know the Philly lineup better than the team itself.

Naomi is a mega fan with a mega memory.

"When it's on, she just asked me when they come up to bat, 'Okay, and where does he play mommy?' And we just went over it after about three or four times. She just started repeating it back to me," said Tillberry.

Naomi's sports knowledge extends beyond the Phillies.

"She's actually really good at the Eagles ... she knows all the Philly sports teams from watching them with me," said Tillberry.

Naomi says her favorite player is Bryce Harper.