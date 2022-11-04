Phillies and Astros tied 2-2 ahead of World Series Game 5

Philadelphia is 47-34 at home and 87-75 overall. The Phillies are 55-22 in games when they did not allow a home run.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Houston Astros (106-56, first in the AL West during the regular season) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (87-75, third in the NL East during the regular season)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 8:03 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Justin Verlander (18-4, 1.75 ERA, .83 WHIP, 185 strikeouts); Phillies: Noah Syndergaard (10-10, 3.94 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 95 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -158, Phillies +134; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies face the Houston Astros on Thursday in Game 5 of the World Series with the series tied 2-2.

Houston is 51-30 in road games and 106-56 overall. The Astros are 86-14 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams meet Thursday for the eighth time this season. The Astros lead the season series 4-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia with 46 home runs while slugging .504. Rhys Hoskins is 9-for-39 with five home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Yordan Alvarez has a .306 batting average to lead the Astros, and has 29 doubles, two triples and 37 home runs. Jeremy Pena is 14-for-45 with three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 7-3, .224 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Astros: 8-2, .222 batting average, 1.91 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Appel: 60-Day IL (elbow), Simon Muzziotti: 60-Day IL (knee), Corey Knebel: 60-Day IL (lat), Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (biceps), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Astros: Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Castro: 60-Day IL (knee), Josh James: 60-Day IL (lat)