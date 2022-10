The Phillies will return to Citizens Bank Park on October 31.

The Philadelphia Phillies have clinched their first NL pennant since 2009. Action News captured all the excitement after the team won on October 23, 2022

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Phillies clinched their first NL pennant since 2009, defeating the San Diego Padres in Game 5 of the NLCS.

Bryce Harper's 8th-inning two-run homer helped lift the team to a 4-3 victory.

The Phillies are now headed to the World Series to face the winner of the Houston Astros/New York Yankees series.

Here's a full look at the tentative schedule:

Game 1: Philadelphia at Houston/New York -- October 28 Game 2: Philadelphia at Houston/New York -- October 29 Game 3: Houston/New York at Philadelphia -- October 31 Game 4: Houston/New York at Philadelphia -- November 1 Game 5: Houston/New York at Philadelphia -- November 2 (*If necessary) Game 6: Philadelphia at Houston/New York -- November 4 (*If necessary) Game 7: Philadelphia at Houston/New York -- November 5 (*If necessary)

