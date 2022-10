These Philadelphia Phillies will 'always fight'; set to embrace underdog role in World Series

No one expected the Phillies to be here after they snuck into the playoffs. Are they ready to slay Goliath for the first title since 2008?

HOUSTON (WPVI) -- The Phillies begin the World Series in Houston on Friday with a mission to steal at least one game on the road as they did in each of their previous three series.

If they can do that, they may just pull off a massive upset and bring another parade to Broad Street.