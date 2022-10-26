World Series ticket prices skyrocket as fans wait for chance to purchase in Phillies lottery

"Excitement for the World Series, especially in Philadelphia, is through the roof," said Adam Budelli with StubHub.

The average price for Games 3, 4 and 5 is around $3,000. That's the second most expensive World Series ticket in recent years according to TicketIQ.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The hottest tickets in town keep getting more expensive.

The average price for Games 3, 4 and 5 is around $3,000. That's the second most expensive World Series ticket in recent years according to TicketIQ, just behind the 2016 Cubs appearance.

"It's a tough ticket to get!" said Jamie Pagliei, who paints his face like a baseball to entertain fans when he goes to games. "I've seen it as high as $27,000 and that's without the fees."

Ticket sales on StubHub doubled since Monday and prices are still rising.

"Excitement for the World Series, especially in Philadelphia, is through the roof," said Adam Budelli with StubHub.

Prices for the first Phillies home game on Halloween were running between $900 and $10,000 on Wednesday. A possible Game 5 was up to $22,000.

"I'm prepared to buy them no matter what," said Jerry Cook, who promised his son he'd take him to the World Series.

Some fans were able to scoop up tickets for much less on Wednesday, though.

It was the first day of the ticket lottery held by the Phillies.

Fans had to sign up by midnight on Tuesday to be entered into the drawing. Winners were notified Wednesday morning via email that they could buy tickets. They have to make the decision to buy by midnight before another round of emails goes out to people until the tickets are gone. The prices for those tickets were about $100 and $200.

According to the Phillies, over 1 million fans entered the lottery. Approximately 20,000 tickets are available for the three home games.

"They told me to continue checking your email, it's just a random draw," said Julia Fusco, who was hoping to receive the email.

StubHub said the interest in the games in Philadelphia may be stronger because it's been over a decade since they've gone to the World Series. They also warned that prices could climb considerably if the Phillies win games one or two.

