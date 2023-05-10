4 people struck, injured in Philadelphia hit-and-run near City Hall

A dark green or grey Jeep Cherokee with front end damage and no lights fled the scene.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Four people were struck and injured in a hit-and-run crash near City Hall in Philadelphia on Sunday night.

Police say three juveniles and an adult woman were struck on Broad and Arch streets at approximately 10:15 p.m.

Officials say the woman is in critical condition at this time.

A dark green or grey Jeep Cherokee with front end damage and no lights fled the scene heading westbound, according to police.

The car was last seen driving at a high rate of speed.

