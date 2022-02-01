PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A suspect accused of stealing a car last week in New Jersey is now in custody after a carjacking and police chase on Monday night in Philadelphia.
Police say the suspect stole a vehicle from a KIA dealership in Cherry Hill, New Jersey last Thursday night.
The suspect reportedly went to the dealership and asked to test drive the vehicle.
That's when police say the suspect pointed a gun at the salesman and told him to get out of the car.
The suspect was able to get away until he was spotted in Philadelphia on Monday night, and a police chase ensued.
In the area of Crescentville Road and Adams Avenue in Lawncrest, police say the suspect rear-ended a woman inside a Lexus before pulling her out of the vehicle.
Police say the suspect then took off in the Lexus before he crashed into a vehicle and fled on foot.
The man was apprehended on the 600 block of Brill Street. He has not been identified.
No serious injuries have been reported.
Auto theft suspect arrested after police chase, carjacking in Philadelphia
Police say the suspect pointed a gun at the KIA dealership salesman and told him to get out of the car.
POLICE CHASE
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News