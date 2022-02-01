police chase

Auto theft suspect arrested after police chase, carjacking in Philadelphia

Police say the suspect pointed a gun at the KIA dealership salesman and told him to get out of the car.
By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A suspect accused of stealing a car last week in New Jersey is now in custody after a carjacking and police chase on Monday night in Philadelphia.

Police say the suspect stole a vehicle from a KIA dealership in Cherry Hill, New Jersey last Thursday night.

The suspect reportedly went to the dealership and asked to test drive the vehicle.

That's when police say the suspect pointed a gun at the salesman and told him to get out of the car.

The suspect was able to get away until he was spotted in Philadelphia on Monday night, and a police chase ensued.

In the area of Crescentville Road and Adams Avenue in Lawncrest, police say the suspect rear-ended a woman inside a Lexus before pulling her out of the vehicle.

Police say the suspect then took off in the Lexus before he crashed into a vehicle and fled on foot.

The man was apprehended on the 600 block of Brill Street. He has not been identified.

No serious injuries have been reported.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiacherry hilltheftcrimepolice chasecarjacking
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POLICE CHASE
Truck driver crashes into van during police chase
Officers swarm vehicle as police chase ends in Philadelphia
7-Eleven armed robbery suspects arrested after foot chase
Carjacking suspects lead police on pursuit in Northeast Philadelphia
TOP STORIES
Video captures massive brawl inside Golden Corral in Bensalem
Body found during search for missing South Jersey man: Family
New, live Action News stream offers today's breaking coverage
Armed man shot by police in Philadelphia's Fairmount section
Preliminary NTSB report reveals moments before chopper crash
Gov. Wolf raises minimum wage for state workers
Man killed after being intentionally hit by driver: Police
Show More
Cheslie Kryst's death sparks conversation about mental health
Philadelphia shelter director empowers city's homeless population
Police: Woman stabs man inside NJ home, tries to escape out back door
Philadelphia appoints first-ever victim advocate
Another Chester County hospital shutting down after sale falls through
More TOP STORIES News