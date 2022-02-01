Auto theft suspect arrested after police chase, carjacking in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A suspect accused of stealing a car last week in New Jersey is now in custody after a carjacking and police chase on Monday night in Philadelphia.Police say the suspect stole a vehicle from a KIA dealership in Cherry Hill, New Jersey last Thursday night.The suspect reportedly went to the dealership and asked to test drive the vehicle.That's when police say the suspect pointed a gun at the salesman and told him to get out of the car.The suspect was able to get away until he was spotted in Philadelphia on Monday night, and a police chase ensued.In the area of Crescentville Road and Adams Avenue in Lawncrest, police say the suspect rear-ended a woman inside a Lexus before pulling her out of the vehicle.Police say the suspect then took off in the Lexus before he crashed into a vehicle and fled on foot.The man was apprehended on the 600 block of Brill Street. He has not been identified.No serious injuries have been reported.