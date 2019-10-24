Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Carl Holmes indicted on charges of sexual assault

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A high-ranking official within the Philadelphia police department has been indicted on charges related to a sexual assault Thursday morning.
Police officials confirm chief inspector Carl Holmes was indicted by a grand jury and that he has been arrested and suspended for 30 days with the intent to dismiss.
According to the grand jury indictment, three victims who are female officers were punished by internal affairs for reporting Inspector Holmes. These women are no longer on the force.
In August, former Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross resigned, amid allegations that members of the department engaged in sexual harassment and racial and gender discrimination against two women serving in the ranks.
Acting Commissioner Christine Coulter called the incident "sickening." She said the cases took place between 2004 to 2007.
As a chief inspector, Holmes would be third in command within the department, but since Ross' departure, subsequent moves in the department place him as second in command.
