Philadelphia police car involved in Center City crash; 2 in custody

Philadelphia police are investigating a crash Wednesday morning that involved one of their own.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a crash Wednesday morning that involved one of their own.

Authorities said a police car collided with another vehicle just after midnight near 19th Street and Ben Franklin Parkway in Center City.

The other car involved, a black sedan, ended up on the sidewalk and the curb.

Police said two people took off running from the sedan after the crash.

Officers chased them down and took both men into custody.

Both vehicles had visible damage but no one was seriously injured.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker