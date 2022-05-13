deadly shooting

Video shows suspects wanted in deadly gas station shooting in West Oak Lane

Police said the suspects were driving a 2009 red Mazda 3 sedan with New Jersey plates.
By
Video shows suspects wanted in deadly gas station shooting

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have released surveillance video in a deadly afternoon shooting at a gas station in the city's West Oak Lane section.

The video shows two gunmen getting out of a red car and opening fire at a Liberty gas station on the 1000 block of East Mount Airy Avenue on Monday.

Brandon Dixon was shot multiple times and later died at Einstein Medical Center.

SEE ALSO: Mother mourns son killed in brazen daytime shooting in Philadelphia

He is now among hundreds of people shot during daylight hours in Philadelphia.



"He didn't deserve this. He didn't deserve this. My son did not deserve to die like this," said his mother, Lisa Dixon.



Anyone with information about the suspects is urged to call police.

BUILDING IT BETTER TOGETHER: COMBATING GUN VIOLENCE
