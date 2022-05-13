Video shows suspects wanted in deadly gas station shooting in West Oak Lane

The video shows two gunmen getting out of a red car and opening fire at a Liberty gas station on the 1000 block of East Mount Airy Avenue on Monday.
Brandon Dixon was shot multiple times and later died at Einstein Medical Center.
He is now among hundreds of people shot during daylight hours in Philadelphia.
"He didn't deserve this. He didn't deserve this. My son did not deserve to die like this," said his mother, Lisa Dixon.
Police said the suspects were driving a 2009 red Mazda 3 sedan with New Jersey plates.
Anyone with information about the suspects is urged to call police.