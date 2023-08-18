Philadelphia police investigate double shooting that left man, woman injured

Both victims were transported to Temple University Hospital by private vehicle.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting that left a man and woman injured on Friday night.

It happened just after 6:30 p.m. on the 900 block of Glenwood Avenue in North Philadelphia.

Officials say a 45-year-old woman was shot three times and a 65-year-old man was shot once.

Both victims were transported to Temple University Hospital by private vehicle.

The woman was placed in critical condition and the man was listed in stable condition, police say.

No weapons were recovered and no arrests were made at the scene.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Philadelphia police.