We are told the victim crashed into a deck and some parked cars after being shot.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Police are investigating a shooting in the city's Frankford section.

Police say the victim was shot while driving on Walker Street near Cheltenham Avenue around 11 p.m. Saturday.

We are told the victim then crashed into a deck and some parked cars.

The victim is now in the hospital, but no word on that person's condition.