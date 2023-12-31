WATCH LIVE

Man critically injured in Kensington hit-and-run crash; police search for driver

Sunday, December 31, 2023 4:38AM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are trying to track down the vehicle and person involved in a hit-and-run crash.

Investigators said a red Toyota Matrix was traveling west on the 400 block of East Indiana Avenue in Kensington when it struck a person.

The crash happened at 5:53 p.m. Saturday.

Police said the Toyota then backed up and drove away from the scene, heading north on Arbor Street.

A 69-year-old man suffered multiple injuries, and is now listed in critical condition.

Anyone with information about the crash or vehicle involved is asked to call police.

