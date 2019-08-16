Philadelphia police release photos of 6 officers shot during standoff

The officers have been identified as:
- Police Officer Joshua Burkitt, 26, a 2-year veteran assigned to the 24th District sustained a gunshot wound to the left hand
- Police Officer Michael Guinter, 32, a 12-year veteran assigned to the Narcotics Strike Force, sustained gunshot wounds to both arms
- Police Officer Shaun Parker, 32, an 11-year veteran assigned to the Narcotics Strike Force, sustained a graze wound to the head
- Police Officer Nathaniel Harper, 43, a 19-year veteran assigned to the Narcotics Strike Force, sustained a gunshot wound to the left leg
- Police Officer Ryan Waltman, 42, a 12-year veteran assigned to the 39th District sustained a gunshot wound to the right hand
- Police Officer Justin Matthews, 31, a 3-year veteran assigned to the 16th District, sustained a graze wound to the left leg
The Tioga-Nicetown neighborhood rattled by the standoff is slowly trying to get back to normal. Crime scene investigators remained on the scene Friday morning.
Commissioner Richard Ross expected investigators to remain out there.
"It's such an extensive scene so many shots fired, we have to be very methodical how we process it," said Ross.
The standoff between 36-year-old Maurice Hill and police lasted hours and ended after his defense attorney Shaka Johnson connected Hill with District Attorney Larry Krasner and Commissioner Ross.
During the phone call between the four men they were able to calm Hill down, and distract him while two police officers trapped inside escaped. Officers deployed tear gas and Hill surrendered.
Neighbors say the 3700 block of North 15th Street doesn't normally see violence like this and a long time neighbor told Action News they didn't recognize Hill.
The Narcotics Strike Force had a warrant for the home Hill was in but did not know he was there, he was not named in the warrant, according to authorities.
On Thursday police entered the home with hazmat suits because of the amount of tear gas that was deployed.
Police removed an AR-15 believed to be the weapon Hill used.
Hill, a known drug dealer with an extensive criminal history, was allegedly involved in the shooting of six officers; nine officers in total were injured during the standoff. All have been released from the hospital. There were several civilians in the home, all got out safely.
Police and neighbors remain shocked no civilians were hit by gunfire.
There is a rally in support of Hill at 6 p.m. near the scene of the standoff.
Commissioner Ross this morning was surprised.
"Sadly we do have to be there. I don't understand it--- there are marches I do understand, this is certainly not one of them. You're talking about an individual, he's a human being, but by his own admission to me he has an extensive arrest record," said Ross.
Ross went on to say, "It's frustrating to see acts of bravery, heroism and compassion. I say compassion because a lot of time was put into getting him out alive."
A flyer for an emergency community meeting also went out Friday afternoon, that meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. at 3511 North 11th Street.