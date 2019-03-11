Philadelphia police searching for alleged naked gunman

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police in Philadelphia are investigating reports of a naked gunman firing shots in the Wynnefield Heights section of the city.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. in the area of Belmont Avenue and Belmont Mansion Drive.

Police say they found a few shell casings at the scene, as well as the suspected shooter's clothing, ID and cell phone.

Officers are still looking for the suspected shooter.

A stretch of Belmont Avenue has been shut down to traffic as police conduct their investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
