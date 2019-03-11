Philadelphia police searching for alleged naked gunman

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police in Philadelphia are investigating reports of a naked gunman firing shots in the Wynnefield Heights section of the city.It happened around 9:30 p.m. in the area of Belmont Avenue and Belmont Mansion Drive.Police say they found a few shell casings at the scene, as well as the suspected shooter's clothing, ID and cell phone.Officers are still looking for the suspected shooter.A stretch of Belmont Avenue has been shut down to traffic as police conduct their investigation.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.