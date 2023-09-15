  • Full Story
Officer exchanges gunfire with man in Philadelphia; 2nd officer crashes while responding to scene

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Friday, September 15, 2023 4:42AM
Officer exchanges gunfire with man in Kensington
Officer exchanges gunfire with man in Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after an officer and another person exchanged gunfire in the city's Kensington section on Thursday night.

The incident began at approximately 9:30 p.m. on the 900 block of East Westmoreland Street.

Police say the man involved injured his ankle, but it's unclear at this time if that's due to the gunfire.

The officer was not injured.

Authorities have not said what led to the gunfire.

While responding to the shooting incident another police officer was involved in a collision.

It happened just a few blocks away at Westmoreland Street and Frankford Avenue.

Fortunately, that officer suffered only minor injuries.

Police did not say what caused the crash.

