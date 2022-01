PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have arrested a man accused of firing gunshots at officers on Thursday evening.It happened near Cottman Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard around 5:30 p.m.Police say they responded to the scene and that's when a man reportedly started firing shots at officers.No officers were injured.The suspect was taken into custody near an Office Max in the 7200 block of Roosevelt Boulevard.It's still unclear if officers returned fire.Further details on the incident have not been released.