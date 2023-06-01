Record-breaking 200 ft. long pride flag to be unveiled ahead of Philadelphia's Pride March

When complete, the flag will be 20 feet wide, 200 feet long and carried during the Pride March for this weekend's festivities at Philly Pride 365.

Organizers say if all goes well this year, they'll increase the size of the flag next year's Pride March.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As festivities for Pride month kick off this weekend in Philadelphia, you'll notice something new during the Pride March as it makes its way down Market Street on Sunday.

At Field and Floor FX in central Pennsylvania, digital printers are manufacturing a record-breaking Pride flag that will be a focal point of Philadelphia's Pride March.

When complete, it will be 20 feet wide, 200 feet long, and carried during the march for this weekend's festivities at Philly Pride 365.

"We print on large pieces of paper, then it gets transferred to fabric and all gets put together," said Jeremy Williams, event producer for Philly Pride 365.

Williams explained to Action News how he came up with the parameters for the flag.

"You have about 32 feet of that across the street. A block in Philly is about 440 feet, so I said let's start with half a block," he said.

The original rainbow flag made its debut at the San Francisco Gay Freedom Day Parade celebration on June 25, 1978.

Now the flag has been updated to include Black and brown for people of color, along with white, light blue, and pink to represent trans people.

"It's visibility. It's showing our community, as brightly and colorful as it is with many brightly colorful people holding the flag as possible. Just seeing that our community is everywhere. All-encompassing," said Williams.

Organizers say if all goes well this year, they'll increase the size of the flag next year.