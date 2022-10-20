Students, businesses on alert after pattern of robberies in University City

Philadelphia police are investigating a pattern of recent robberies in University City between Market and Chestnut streets.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Students and businesses in Philadelphia's University City neighborhood are on alert after a series of aggressive panhandling incidents turned into robberies.

Students are concerned about the boldness of the robberies because they're mostly happening in broad daylight in populated areas.

Doors remain locked at the Plaza Art Shop on the 3200 block of Chestnut Street, and they're only taking cards after they were robbed not once but twice.

"That's not how we want to run ourselves as a business. I'm sitting by the door scared," said a victim who was working at the time of the second robbery.

He spoke with Action News but did not want to reveal his identity, as he's still coping with the incident.

"He walked in very brazen yesterday, and said, 'Do you remember me? We're going to do this again,'" described the victim.

Luckily no one was hurt, but employees are shaken up and concerned about the response time.

"It took over three hours for cops to come on Monday, but at that point, it's hopeless even coming... The description, too, is so unbelievably vague," the victim said.

Penn, Drexel, and Philadelphia police are investigating a pattern of recent robberies in University City between Market and Chestnut streets.

One student said his roommate was a victim.

"He asked for a few dollars and when they pulled out their wallet they stole the whole thing," said Nate Perrault.

In response to this, Drexel's Department of Public Safety has added more dispatchers, more security and sworn officers to the Drexel police force.

"That's one of the things I'm concerned about. The university says they're responding, but I just walked from 30th Street Station to the law school and I haven't seen one cop on the street," said Brian Edmondson, a Drexel Law student.

Students say these robberies have them on alert.

"Make sure you're aware of your surroundings, in tune with what's going on, and not aloof. A lot of kids are walking with their head in their phone all the time, not looking up, engaging with environment," explained Jade Umstead.

The suspect is similar in all of these incidents -- described as wearing all black, with a black face covering, standing around 5'8". A gun was implied but not displayed.

Anyone with information should call the police.

An advisory was sent to the Penn community, however Penn was unable to release a statement as of Thursday evening.

Drexel released this statement on the incidents:

"The safety of students, faculty and staff is our top priority at Drexel University and something we take very seriously. Drexel Police provided information to the University community regarding multiple robberies that have occurred between Oct. 14 -Oct. 17 both in the middle of the day and in the evening, along Market and Chestnut streets, from 31st to 36th streets.

The offender in these incidents is described as a Black male wearing a black hooded graphic sweatshirt, black pants, 5'5"-5'8" in height and husky build. During each incident, the male implied he was armed with a gun but did not display one. Similar incidents are being investigated throughout University City.

Drexel Police and the Philadelphia Police Department are continuing to investigate this matter, although no arrests have been made. Questions about the investigation, should be directed to the Philadelphia Police Department. Any suspicious activity should immediately be reported to Philadelphia Police by calling 911 or Drexel Police by calling 215.895.2222. Drexel's Department of Public Safety has increased patrols in the area.

Drexel Police are reminding everyone to be aware of their surroundings, to not have cell phones and other valuables visible, and to walk with others when possible. Members of the Drexel community may call Public Safety for a walking escort at 215.895.2222, use the Drexel Guardian app and visit the Public Safety website for additional crime prevention and awareness tips.

As a response to increased crime in Philadelphia, Drexel's Department of Public Safety has added more dispatchers, more security officers and sworn officers to the Drexel Police force. The University has stepped up foot and bicycle street patrols, added more security cameras, and worked with SEPTA, the Philadelphia Police Department, and partners at Penn to coordinate increased patrols in areas affected by increased crime. The University also has increased patrols in areas where evening classes are held and is working to enhance lighting on and around campus."