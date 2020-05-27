Philadelphia officers recover gun near home where 9-year-old shot dead

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6214061" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Commissioner Danielle Outlaw provides update on deadly shooting of 9-year-old boy on May 26, 2020.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The shooting happened around 9:27 p.m. inside a residence on the 5900 block of North 20th Street in the city's Ogontz section.Police say a 9-year-old boy was shot once in the face. He was found in the back bedroom of the home.Officers rushed him to Albert Einstein Medical Center where he later died.On Wednesday, officers found a handgun behind the home and believe it was involved in the deadly incident.One neighbor described hearing a loud pop and the people inside the home frantically screaming.According to Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, there were family members, including an adult, inside the home when the shots rang out."There's evidence to believe that there might be some negligence involved," said Outlaw.Police have conducted interviews with everyone who was inside the home at the time of the shooting and have not made any arrests at this point.Mayor Kenney addressed his concerns during Wednesday's COVID-19 briefing."I think there's just too many damn guns in our society in the hands of people who don't use them properly," Kenney said.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.