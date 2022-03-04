Police: 69-year-old man gunned down while getting cash at ATM in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after a man was shot and killed while he was getting money out of an ATM on Thursday night.

It happened around 8:15 p.m. at the Citizens Bank vestibule area near Germantown and Chelten avenues.

According to Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small, the 69-year-old victim was withdrawing money when he was approached by two men who announced a robbery.

Police say one of the suspects then shot the man at least twice before they fled the scene.

"For some unknown reason, one of these males fired at least two gunshots striking our victim in the abdomen torso area," said Small.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Small, the victim lives in the neighborhood. He has not been identified.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
