Robbery suspects shoot man, rob store owner in Kensington: Sources

Sources tell Action News several suspects pistol-whipped and robbed the store owner. They took his wallet and then forced him to an area upstairs to take more items.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police say a man was shot and a store owner was attacked during a robbery in Philadelphia on Wednesday afternoon.

It happened at the Homero Mini Market along Ella Street around 2:30 p.m. in the city's Kensington section.

Sources tell Action News several suspects pistol-whipped and robbed the store owner. They took his wallet and then forced him to an area upstairs to take more items.

A man who was playing on a gambling machine inside the store was also shot in the leg during the robbery.

The suspects are still at large.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker