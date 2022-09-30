14-year-old, 16-year-old shot in Kingsessing

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two teenagers were injured after gunfire rang out in Philadelphia's Kingsessing section.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. Thursday on the corner of 54th and Willows streets.

Police say a 16-year-old boy was shot in the head. He was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he's listed in critical condition.

A 14-year-old boy was shot once in the side of his body. He was taken to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and is in critical but stable condition.

Police are now searching for two suspects.

Seventh grader Delianny Rodriguez lives nearby and is wiser than most, having heard one too many shootings for someone her age.

"I was feeling scared. I was feeling like the same thing was going to happen to me one day because you never know when you have to go," she said.

Police say the shooters fled the scene in a vehicle after the shooting.

"The shooters were clearly in a car. We believe they got out, shot and returned to the car and fled the scene," said Philadelphia Police Captain John Walker.

Police say don't know if the boys were targeted or caught in the crossfire.

"Parents of these kids have to have tougher conversations about what a gun is and what a gun means. And when you fire these guns, there's devastating results, and not only devastating results to the physical but to the mental. It's also the community.

Police say the suspects were last seen driving a white vehicle with tinted windows.

The motive for the shooting is still being investigated.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.