Kingsessing shooting leaves 3 shot, 2 listed in critical condition: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a multiple shooting involving three people Friday in the city's Kingsessing section.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. in the area of 58th and Trinity streets.


Police say a 26-year-old man was shot four times, twice to the chest and once on the left forearm, and once on the right armpit.

A 40-year-old woman also was shot in this incident, officials say.

The woman, whose identity is also unknown, was shot three times, once in the chest, once on the right arm, and once on the left arm, officials say.


Both victims are currently in critical condition at Penn Presbyterian Hospital.

Officials also confirm a 27-year-old man is currently in stable condition at Penn Presbyterian Hospital with a wound to his right thigh.

No arrests have been made at this time.
