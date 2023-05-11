Man dead, 7-year-old child injured after quadruple shooting in Philadelphia

Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that injured multiple people on Thursday evening.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a quadruple shooting that left a man dead and injured a young child on Thursday evening.

It happened just before 6 p.m. on the 5900 block of N. 21st Street in the city's Logan section.

Police confirm one man died in the gunfire, but there's no further information on his identity.

A 7-year-old child and two other victims were also shot and taken to an area hospital. There is no immediate word on their conditions.

