Police ask for help identifying suspect in deadly shooting outside Philadelphia bar

Investigators say the gunman walked up to the 37-year-old victim and shot him once in the chest.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect wanted in a deadly shooting outside of a bar in the Logan section of Philadelphia.

The shooting happened in the 4900 block of Broad Street just after 9:30 p.m. on March 8.

That victim has been identified as Frank Pralour from the 200 block of E. Providence Road in Lansdowne, Delaware County.

Pralour was found lying on the street and holding a gun, police say.

He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police said the suspect was last seen running south on Broad Street toward Rockland Street.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police.

