PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are working to determine the motive behind a deadly shooting in the city's Kensington section.
Authorities said the shooter remained on the scene and is being cooperative.
It happened around 9:30 p.m. Thursday on the 400 block of East Elkhart Street.
Police said the victim was found lying outside of a vehicle with the door open. He was wearing a t-shirt, but was barefoot.
Police are reviewing nearby surveillance cameras.
Police: Man gunned down next to car in Kensington; 1 arrested
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More