Police: Man gunned down next to car in Kensington; 1 arrested

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are working to determine the motive behind a deadly shooting in the city's Kensington section.

Authorities said the shooter remained on the scene and is being cooperative.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. Thursday on the 400 block of East Elkhart Street.

Police said the victim was found lying outside of a vehicle with the door open. He was wearing a t-shirt, but was barefoot.

Police are reviewing nearby surveillance cameras.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiashooting
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Show More
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News