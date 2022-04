PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that injured a mother and her young child on Thursday night.It happened around 8:36 p.m. inside a home on the 1800 block of E. Venango Street.Police say a 28-year-old mother was shot in the upper thigh and her 5-year-old son was shot in the forearm while they were lying in bed. Both victims are listed in stable condition.Police say at least 21 shots were fired.No arrests have been made at this time.Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.