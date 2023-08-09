Shooting leaves 74-year-old man dead in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion section

At least 30 shell casings were found at the scene, according to police.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after a 74-year-old man was shot and killed on Wednesday evening.

It happened just before 6 p.m. on the 2600 block of W. Arizona Street.

Police say officers found the man suffering from gunshot wounds inside a home on the block.

He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A 31-year-old woman also suffered a graze wound to the ear and leg. She was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

At least 30 shell casings were found at the scene.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

