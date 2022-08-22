Woman dies after double shooting in Philadelphia's Logan neighborhood

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left a woman dead and a man injured Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. on the 1000 block of West Wingohocking Street in the city's Logan section.

Police say a 40-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman were shot multiple times.

The woman died at the hospital after suffering multiple gunshot wounds to the face, said police.

The male victim is listed as critical.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.