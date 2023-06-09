Checking out top steakhouses in Philadelphia

Hungry? Jessica Boyington visits two top steakhouses in Philly, including one you may miss trying to find it.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- If you're a meat and potatoes kind of person, this week's Top 6 is for you.

We celebrate an American staple: the steakhouse.

DEL FRISCO'S DOUBLE EAGLE STEAKHOUSE

Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse is a Center City staple for their bar alone, but it's also a historic landmark! It sits inside what used to be the First Pennsylvania Bank, with the old vault still maintained for dining.

If you get a chance to witness its extravagance, try a bottle of red from their extensive wine list and a brilliantly cooked prime strip.

ALPEN ROSE

If you can secure a spot at Michael Schulson's Alpen Rose there's no doubt you'll have an exclusive experience.

It's a 42-seat boutique steakhouse with a small bar, and a sophisticated speakeasy feel coming from the library books and dark wood.

Grab a Manhattan or a maple old fashioned while you wait for your table-side carving of 38 ounces of 35-day dry-aged tomahawk.