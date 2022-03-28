Arts & Culture

Philadelphia Theatre Week is back with more than 85 events around region

Festivities include in-person events and virtual performances for those who feel more comfortable staying home.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The curtains are up and live and in-person shows are back just in time for Philadelphia Theatre Week.

With more than 85 events around the region, the fun kicks off on Friday, April 1.

"There are performances, readings, workshops, industry events," said LaNeshe Miller-White, executive director of Theatre Philadelphia.

Festivities include in-person events, but there will still be virtual performances for those who feel more comfortable staying at home.

Last year, all but two of the 75 productions were virtual. But because the show must go on, organizers are hoping thespians and art lovers will take advantage of sampling live performances at reduced costs.

And there's something for everyone like contemporary pieces such as "Wheelz of Life" to a "Golden Girls Murder Mystery."

Linden Curhart is co-directing and performing in The Hum'n'bards Theater Troupe's all-virtual "Tower of Babel."

"A lot of it is very boundary-breaking and sort of multi-disciplinary," she said.

The 5th annual event comes as visitors are still finding their way back to the theater galleries.

Attendance was down before the pandemic started. Organizers are hoping that will change as restrictions roll back and case numbers drop.

