Fans pack Subaru Park Stadium for Philadelphia Union season opener

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- It was opening day Saturday for MLS soccer, and the Philadelphia Union took on Minnesota United.

There was no shortage of energy during the game, nor before it.

Fans at Subaru Park Stadium say there's something special about being a part of the Union family.

"The comradery. I've made so many friends here. I love it," said Joanne Rossley of Folsom.

For Alesha Whitman, that journey is just getting started.

"This is my first game. It's kinda crazy," said Alesha Whitman of Lebanon.

There are also high hopes for this team.

"I think deep playoff run, hopefully, a trophy. Maybe an MLS Cup," said David Meyer.

But with a picture-perfect Saturday to start things off, fans say it really couldn't have gotten any better.

"It's a great environment. I've been a season ticket holder since the first season. So, just seeing the evolution, there are more people. But still a lot of the same people," said Pat Andrews. "It's just a great atmosphere."

