hospitals

Rising violence in Philly means trauma outreach workers at Temple University Hospital are busy

Last year, the city recorded an unprecedented number of murders at 562.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Rising violence in Philly means trauma outreach workers are busy

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Temple University Hospital is one of the busiest trauma centers in the state, and the trauma advocates there see everything up close and in real-time.

They are the souls helping the victims of violence who are suffering from more than just physical injuries.

"We wanted to create a program of crisis responders embedded in the emergency rooms and throughout the hospital to react when families come in on their worst days," said Scott Charles, Trauma Outreach Manager at Temple University Hospital.

Charles says that could be anything from meeting family members in the parking lot to navigate the hospital, or helping them FaceTime with a loved one due to COVID restrictions.

He created the Trauma Victims Support Advocates program about two years ago, and says his team has been incredibly busy the last year.

"On a typical day, there's no way to prepare for the actual shift," said Saidia Lucas, trauma advocate for Temple Univ. Hospital.

"(It's) nonstop, very chaotic. From the minute the shift would start, to when it would end, to our own homes - thinking about some of the things we'd seen and experience ourselves."

Last year, the city recorded an unprecedented number of murders at 562. In the first 11 days of 2022, there have been 17 homicides - averaging more than one per day.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiashootinghospitalsguns
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOSPITALS
Del. hospitals say they are in a 'crisis;' urge public to get vaccine
US hospitals strained with influx of patients amid latest COVID surge
Hospitalizations skyrocket in kids too young for COVID shots
Local health system pauses elective surgeries due to COVID-19 surge
TOP STORIES
Infant, 3 crew members injured in medical helicopter crash
6abc names Rick Williams as anchor of Action News at 11pm
"Near certainty" Fairmount fire ignited when Christmas tree set ablaze
Murphy reinstates public health emergency in fight against omicron
Suspect wanted for allegedly killing ex-girlfriend in Montco
Jim Gardner steps away from 11 pm newscast | Watch his finale tonight
MontCo group finds most COVID at-home tests need improvement
Show More
Driver speaks after shooting armed teen carjacking suspect
US shoppers find some groceries scarce due to virus, weather
Biden backs filibuster changes to push voting rights bill
Wolf: Vaccine is strategy to fight COVID-19, not shutdowns
Jimmy Kimmel pays tribute to Bob Saget: 'He was the sweetest man'
More TOP STORIES News