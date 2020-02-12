AccuWeather: Late Summer Sizzle Thursday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: It's still comfortable with a few clouds around and a low around 70.
THURSDAY: Hot air returns with partial sunshine and a high back up to around 93. Dew points climb back to near 70, so it's very sticky again. A strong thunderstorm is possible in the morning and again at night. These storms should be fairly spotty, but we should definitely take cover if we hear thunder.
FRIDAY: We'll have variable clouds and sun. It will be very warm and humid with more afternoon showers and thunderstorms possible as a cold front pushes closer. The high hits 90.
SATURDAY: We start the day with partly sunny skies and moderate humidity. In the afternoon and evening, the cold front moves though, bringing the potential for heavy downpours. Our high dips to 87.
SUNDAY: An early shower or thunderstorm is possible. Clouds mix with sun in the afternoon and drying is possible. Humidity drops and the high cools to 80.
MONDAY: It's mostly sunny and pleasant with a high of 79.
TUESDAY: This is yet another mainly sunny, nice day with our high hitting 82.
WEDNESDAY: Look for partly sunny skies and a seasonably warm high of 82.
