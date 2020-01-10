Philadelphia Zoo welcomes adorable sloth bear cub

BEAR CUB ANNOUNCEMENT! We are pleased to announce the birth of a sloth bear cub born to Kayla & Bhalu on Dec.11! Kayla & cub are doing well & Kayla is showing signs of being a great mom. Please join us in welcoming this exciting (and adorable) addition to the #PhillyZoo family! pic.twitter.com/WBR0txcgNv — Philadelphia Zoo (@phillyzoo) January 9, 2020

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There is a new addition to the Philadelphia Zoo!The zoo announced an adorable sloth bear cub was born on December 11 - the first healthy sloth bear born at the zoo since 1997.The cub belongs to the zoo's 7-year-old Kaylya and 6-year old Bhalu.So far Philadelphia Zoo officials have been unable to determine the gender of the cub, but the staff is monitoring it inside of the mother's den by camera.