Philadelphia Zoo welcomes adorable sloth bear cub

The zoo announced an adorable sloth bear cub was born on December 11 - the first healthy sloth bear born at the zoo since 1997.
The cub belongs to the zoo's 7-year-old Kaylya and 6-year old Bhalu.
BEAR CUB ANNOUNCEMENT! We are pleased to announce the birth of a sloth bear cub born to Kayla & Bhalu on Dec.11! Kayla & cub are doing well & Kayla is showing signs of being a great mom. Please join us in welcoming this exciting (and adorable) addition to the #PhillyZoo family! pic.twitter.com/WBR0txcgNv— Philadelphia Zoo (@phillyzoo) January 9, 2020
So far Philadelphia Zoo officials have been unable to determine the gender of the cub, but the staff is monitoring it inside of the mother's den by camera.