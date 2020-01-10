Pets & Animals

Philadelphia Zoo welcomes adorable sloth bear cub

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There is a new addition to the Philadelphia Zoo!

The zoo announced an adorable sloth bear cub was born on December 11 - the first healthy sloth bear born at the zoo since 1997.

The cub belongs to the zoo's 7-year-old Kaylya and 6-year old Bhalu.



So far Philadelphia Zoo officials have been unable to determine the gender of the cub, but the staff is monitoring it inside of the mother's den by camera.
