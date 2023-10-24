Phillies fans still confident after Game 6 loss to Diamondbacks

The streets around South Philadelphia may be quiet on Monday night, but fans are confident this team can get the win on Tuesday.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 5-1 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks had Philadelphia Phillies fans dejected inside Chick's in the city's Point Breeze section.

"A lot of drinks because it was the only way to get through that. The mood was low, very low," Amelia Sontag told Action News after the loss.

"I feel that vibes were off the whole time. I just feel like the second inning was rough with the other team getting the lead. That's tough," said Molly Rafferty of Graduate Hospital.

The Fightins got in a hole early. Aaron Nola gave up three runs in the second.

It was a deficit the Phillies couldn't overcome. The bats went cold in Game 6, and with it the fans at Citizens Bank Park.

"In here it was great. In the stadium, we need everyone to be better. We were saying everyone in the stadium needs to stand up with higher vibes in the stadium," added Rafferty.

Now, comes the decisive Game 7 for a trip to the World Series.

The streets around South Philadelphia may be quiet on Monday night, but fans are confident this team can get the win on Tuesday and with it a trip to the World Series.

"You gotta keep believing. There is no part of October that says quit now," said fan Sully Sullivan.

First pitch for Game 7 is 8:07 p.m.