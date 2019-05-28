Phillies' Herrera charged with simple assault in Atlantic City

This morning we were made aware of an alleged incident involving Odubel Herrera. Upon receiving this information, we immediately reported the incident to Major League Baseball, which has informed us that Herrera has been placed on Administrative Leave. The Phillies take any domestic violence accusation seriously, and strongly support the Joint Domestic Violence Policy agreed upon by MLB and the MLBPA.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Phillies center fielder Odubel Herrera has been charged with simple assault, Atlantic City police confirm to Action News.Authorities were called to the Golden Nugget Hotel and Casino at 600 Huron Avenue just after 8:30 p.m. Monday for the report of a domestic violence incident.Arriving officers found the victim, described as a 20-year-old woman from Philadelphia, speaking with security officers.Police said she had visible signs of injury to her arms and neck. They said she sustained those injuries after being assaulted by her boyfriend during a dispute.Police identified the boyfriend as Phillies star David Odubel Herrera.They said the victim refused medical attention.Officers located Herrera in his hotel room. He was arrested without incident.Herrera, 27, was released on a summons with a future court date.The Phillies released the following statement Tuesday afternoon:Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766 or text anonymously to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.