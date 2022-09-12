Father of 7, a SEPTA manager, killed in Germantown ambush shooting: Police

Police say the suspect waited for the victim to exit his home, then got out of the sedan and began shooting.

The 37-year-old SEPTA manager was leaving his home on the 100 block of Washington Lane when he was ambushed by the armed suspect, police say.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A father of seven is dead after a gunman ambushed him outside his home in the Germantown section of Philadelphia, police say.

The 37-year-old SEPTA manager was leaving his house on the 100 block of Washington Lane, near McCallum Street, just before 1 a.m. when the shooting occurred.

Witnesses told police a black sedan was parked outside.

Police say the suspect waited for the victim to exit his home, then got out of the sedan and began shooting.

At least 15 shots were fired and then the suspect fled in the sedan, police say.

"Witness statements indicate that the rate of volume of fire from the handgun was in such a rapid succession that it sounded like a machinegun. That brings us a concern that the weapon may have been modified," Philadelphia Police Captain Anthony Ginaldi said.

The victim fell onto his front lawn and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say family members including the victim's brother and sister arrived at the scene.

"You can actually hear one of the family members crying," Ginaldi said as he spoke with Action News not far from the victim's home.

Detectives are searching through surveillance video to help find the suspect, including Ring home security footage.